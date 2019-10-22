Zimbawe, 55 elefanti morti di fame e sete in un parco nazionale

L’ennesima riprova dei gravi effetti che il cambiamento climatico riversa (anche) sulla fauna selvatica. In Africa la pressione sulle riserve idriche degli elefanti, che necessitano di bere 150-300 litri di acqua al giorno, sta causando un morìa che sta infiammando il dibattito pubblico. CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU AGI.IT

A total of 55 elephants have died at Hwange National Park over the past two months due to starvation and thirst as severe climate change effects take their toll on wildlife.@GNyambabvu @InfoMinZW

— ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) October 21, 2019