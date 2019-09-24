Il j’accuse di Greta al summit sul clima contro i leader mondiali: “Avete rubato i miei sogni”

Greta Thunberg to world leaders: 'How dare you – you have stolen my dreams and my childhood'

'You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,' climate activist Greta Thunberg has told world leaders at the 2019 UN climate action summit in New York. In an emotionally charged speech, she accused them of ignoring the science behind the climate crisis, saying: 'We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth – how dare you!'

Posted by The Guardian on Monday, September 23, 2019