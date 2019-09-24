Il j’accuse di Greta al summit sul clima contro i leader mondiali: “Avete rubato i miei sogni”

“Avete rubato i miei sogni e la mia infanzia: come osate?”: è il ‘j’accuse’ con cui la 16enne attivista svedese Greta Thunberg ha sferzato i leader mondiali al summit sul clima delle Nazioni Unite, dove 66 Paesi, 102 città e 93 imprese si sono impegnati a raggiungere emissioni zero entro il 2050. “Ci state deludendo, ma i giovani stanno iniziando a capire il vostro tradimento, gli occhi di tutte le generazioni future sono su di voi, e se sceglierete di fallire non vi perdoneremo mai”, ha aggiunto, avvertendo che “il mondo si sta svegliando e il cambiamento sta arrivando, che vi piaccia o no”. CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU AGI.IT
Greta Thunberg to world leaders: 'How dare you – you have stolen my dreams and my childhood'
'You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,' climate activist Greta Thunberg has told world leaders at the 2019 UN climate action summit in New York. In an emotionally charged speech, she accused them of ignoring the science behind the climate crisis, saying: 'We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth – how dare you!'
