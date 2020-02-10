Nazarè Tow Surfing Challenge, Francisco Porcella tra i big del surf a sfidare le onde giganti del Portogallo

A cavalcare le gigantesche onde dell’oceano, a Nazarè, sulla costa atlantica del Portogallo, ci sarà anche il surfista cagliaritano Francisco Porcella. L’unico italiano tra i 20 big del Nazare Tow Surfing Challenee, la spettacolare competizione nota in tutto il mondo, che prenderà il via l’11 febbraio. Nazarè è considerata la vera Mecca dei surfisti estremi con onde che superano i 30 metri. E per la prima volta a sfidarsi ci saranno anche due donne.
Il video di presentazione dell’evento
GREEN ALERT: Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa
The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa is on GREEN ALERT for Tuesday, February 11th. The world's best big wave surfers will charge the Guinness World Record-setting waves of Nazaré in a non-stop tow-in surfing challenge. The waves are massive, the action is heart-pounding, and the surfing is can't-miss.The call is Tuesday, February 11th at 8am local time, stay tuned.World Surf League
Posted by WSL Big Wave on Saturday, February 8, 2020