Nazarè Tow Surfing Challenge, Francisco Porcella tra i big del surf a sfidare le onde giganti del Portogallo

GREEN ALERT: Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa

The Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa is on GREEN ALERT for Tuesday, February 11th. The world's best big wave surfers will charge the Guinness World Record-setting waves of Nazaré in a non-stop tow-in surfing challenge. The waves are massive, the action is heart-pounding, and the surfing is can't-miss.The call is Tuesday, February 11th at 8am local time, stay tuned.World Surf League

Posted by WSL Big Wave on Saturday, February 8, 2020