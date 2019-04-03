Capodoglio spiaggiato a Porto Cervo: “Ecco la plastica che abbiamo trovato nello stomaco”

La plastica trovata nello stomaco del Capodoglio | The plastic material found inside the sperm whale’s stomach

🇮🇹 La notizia del Capodoglio spiaggiato a Porto Cervo il 28 Marzo ha fatto letteralmente il giro del mondo. Non ci aspettavamo una eco di tali dimensioni. Crediamo che nella tragicità dell'evento ci sia un evidente aspetto positivo: la consapevolezza nei confronti di queste tematiche è aumentata. Per questo vogliamo continuare a raccontarvi questa storia, continuare a sensibilizzare su questo argomento per avere un impatto reale sui nostri comportamenti quotidiani nel rispetto dell’ambiente.In questo video Luca ci mostra gli oggetti ritrovati nello stomaco del capodoglio. E ci ricorda cosa possiamo fare per rispettare e migliorare il mondo in cui viviamo.—————————————-🇬🇧 The news of the sperm whale stranded in Porto Cervo (Sardinia, Italy) on 28 March has spread all around the world. We did not expect such a worldwide interest on this sad event. We firmly believe that, beside the awful news, there is an important and positive aspect to highlight: the awareness about these topics has grown substantially.For this reason, we want to keep on telling you this story, hoping for a real impact and change of our daily habits and behaviours towards a more sustainable way of living into the Earth system.In this video, Luca shows what was found inside the sperm whales’ stomach. And reminds us what we can do to respect our only and unique Planet.

